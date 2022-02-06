Pistons vs. Wolves GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham is still a game-time decision as of now, and the team will reportedly test out Cunningham’s comfort level in pregame warmups. With the team taking a cautious approach with their prized rookie, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cunningham sits out his this consecutive game as he recovers from a hip pointer.

This is the second-to-last game before the NBA Trade Deadline, and while it’s unclear whether Detroit will make any changes, the team could look awfully different in a matter of days. That could mean trading veteran Jerami Grant or it could mean swinging a more minor deal to add some much-needed size to the roster.

Game Vitals

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12

Projected Lineups

Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Patrick Beverly, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jared Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns