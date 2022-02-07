DBB Podcast: Trade Deadline Preview with James Edwards III

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 12-40 Detroit Pistons. It’s the week before the trade deadline, so Ben Gulker and I enlisted James Edwards III of The Athletic to give us the latest on Jerami Grant Trade Watch, who the Pistons might be looking at outside of the top 3 in the 2022 NBA Draft, and the plan for this offseason.

James, as always, did a great job letting us know what the market for Jerami Grant is and the front office’s thoughts about all the options they have with Jerami. Subscribe to The Athletic to get all of James’ content, and subscribe to the weekly podcast he does with Nicolas Henkel, The Bun and Cardigan Show.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: