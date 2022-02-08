Motor City Hoops Podcast: Alex Kennedy, Chief Content Officer at BasketballNews.com

On episode 89 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Alex Kennedy, previously of HoopsHype and USATodaySports, and currently the chief content officer for BasketballNews.com. Alex and I dive right into all of the news and storylines around the NBA Trade Deadline being just 2 days away with an obvious emphasis on Jerami Grant and what we think will happen. We also look at other members of the Pistons roster AND some moves that have already been made around the NBA.

