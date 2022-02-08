NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant talks ongoing between Portland and Detroit

Things have been quiet thus far on the trade front for the Detroit Pistons, but it appears Detroit could find a trade partner in the most aggressive team during the deadline — the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Portland is “still engaged in conversations with Detroit” on the Pistons’ top available trade asset in Jerami Grant.

The Blazers have radically remade their roster and cut major salary in deals for Norman Powell and CJ McCollum with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively. In return, they have received some expiring or near-expiring contracts and draft compensation.

The Pistons are known to be asking for two future first-round picks for Grant or an attractive pick and a nice young player. It was also previously reported by Pelicans beat writer Christian Clark that Portland and New Orleans were holding off on a deal in case they could get a third team involved.

Adding the Pistons into the deal would be relatively easy. The Pistons would gladly take some of the young assets the Pelicans sent along to Portland for McCollum. New Orleans sent young guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a protected first and two future seconds in the deal.

The protections on the pick call for the receiving team to get the pick if it falls between 5 and 14 this season, meaning if the Pelicans make the playoffs it gets pushed a season but if they don’t, it could land extremely high in the draft. That seems like an interesting gamble worth taking for a team in Detroit’s position.

They could also maybe take on second-rounders or a young player or two and I’m sure the Pistons would be willing to include other young-ish and veteran players to secure more assets from Portland and/or New Orleans. That could include guard Cory Joseph, Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson and maybe even Hamidou Diallo.

Buckle in, folks.