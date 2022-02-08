Pistons vs. Mavericks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham has a chance to play his first NBA game in his home state of Texas tonight as the Detroit Pistons face off against the Dallas Mavericks. Will he play? As of publication, the Pistons have not announced their plans for Cunningham, who has missed the past three games with a hip pointer. In Detroit’s previous game he was a game-time decision, so there is a decent chance he plays.

But what about Jerami Grant? Grant has been healthy, but his name has popped up in trade rumors in the past several hours connected to the Portland Trail Blazers. Being in rumors is nothing new for Grant, and there is no guarantee that he’s staying or going based on if he plays tonight. But if he sits tonight, I’m sure Pistons fans will react with all the restraint and common sense that requires.

Lastly, for those obsessed with both the NBA trade deadline and the tank race, I’ll note that the Orlando Magic are +5.5 tonight as they play the depleted roster of the Portland Trail Blazers tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Dallas Mavericks (31-23)

Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic. Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell