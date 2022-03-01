The Pistons Pulse w/Bryce Simon of MCH & Omari Sankofa II of Freep

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by DetroitBadBoys own, Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops, and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode talking about how this collaboration came together to form the new podcast and how long it has been in the works. They then discuss what they want to see from our Detroit Pistons with just over 20 games left to go in the season. It is that time of the year to start talking about the NBA Draft and both give you their 2022 NBA Big Board preview with their top 5 prospects. They finish off the episode answering some mailbag questions submitted via twitter for the “And-1” segment. If you would like to have your mailbag question answered please tweet Omari, OR Bryce, or leave it in the comments of this article.

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

