Pistons vs. Clippers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Game Vitals

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5 per Draft Kings

For 75% of the game, seeing the upstart Pistons give an excellent Boston Celtics team everything it had was amazing to watch. Cade Cunningham was officially In His Bag. He had 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 10-of-21 shooting through three quarters. The Pistons were down just two. Then he and others in the primary rotation sat for a breather. Detroit’s makeshift bench unit filled with G League guys couldn’t sustain the effort in the fourth, and even though the starters were in at the 9:44 mark, the two-point deficit had stretched to nine, the air got sucked out of Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit starters couldn’t right the ship.

I’ve heard of fourth-quarter collapses before, but this one was epic. The only reason it will mostly be forgotten is because Detroit was trailing at the beginning of the quarter so it’s not like they blew some giant lead. But they’ve rarely played so poorly.

The Pistons had just nine points with 31 seconds remaining in the quarter and had missed all 13 of their field goals. Not only did they have more turnovers (5) than assists (0, duh), but they barely had more rebounds (8). A Saddiq Bey layup with 30 seconds left kept the night out of the record books and Luka Garza added a jumper for kicks and giggles.

But I digress ... Detroit is trying to avoid all that. The good news is there might be a small chance that Killian Hayes plays as he is listed as questionable. They could really use his passing and defense off the bench. Also, those G League guys who couldn’t get it done in the fourth quarter did perform well in their first stints off the bench against the Celtics. Even little-used Jamorko Pickett had 8 points on three-of-four shooting.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have scuffled and dropped three of their past four games including a no-show against the Atlanta Hawks. They also play tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers so they might be overlooking the Pistons a bit.

Projected Lineups

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley III

LA Clippers (35-34)

Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac=