DBB Podcast: Pushing Cade Too Hard?

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 18-50 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about the Pistons maybe pushing Cade too hard in pursuit of the Rookie of the Year award, Jerami Grant finding his way offensively, the ripple effects of the Isaiah Stewart injury, and Isaiah Livers looking like a real rotation player.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on the discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast. In order to do that, though, you have to follow DetroitBadBoys.com, the best place on the internet for Pistons’ news and analysis this season.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: