DBB March Madness on ESPN Tournament Challenge

Hello DBB! March Madness is upon us and this is a call for anyone who wants to compete against fellow DBBers in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge.

March Madness already plays special importance for Detroit Pistons fans as it looks like the Pistons are lining up to add another top-level prospect in the NBA Draft. Whether that’s at the Chet Holmgren or Jarbari Smith level or the Keegan Murray or Tari Eason level completely depends on lottery luck.

But why not add a little excitement to the proceedings by adding some good-natured bracketology to the mix to determine true DBB sports supremacy.

You can find the website to sign up here. For our specific DBB Community group and the following information is needed to join:

The Group name is: DBB March Madness

Our Password is: CadeIsROY

I set this challenge to only allow ONE bracket that will be LOCKED once you submit it. So, make your picks wisely. You can also download the mobile app on Google Play or the Apple Store for those who want to play on their mobile device. May the best DBBer win!