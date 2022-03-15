The Pistons Pulse: #313Day at LCA, Cade’s ROY argument, and MORE Isaiah Livers minutes

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode talking about Sunday’s home game against the Clippers, which was Bryce’s first time catching a game at LCA and 313Day. They then dive into the Pistons storylines for the week which include increased roles for Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley III due to injuries. Speaking of injuries, the guys take a deeper dive into the injured Killian Hayes AND talk about Cade Cunningham and the ROY debate. They finish off the episode with their “One on One” segment, this week Omari dives into the live of a beat writer!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports