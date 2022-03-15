Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds and More

Despite being short-handed the last couple games, the Detroit Pistons have managed to have competitive losses to both the Clippers and Celtics. The Pistons are finally looking like the fun tanking team last season that played competitive games against the better teams in the league and made them worth watching.

It took a while to get to this point, but we might be in for another competitive game against the best in the East, Miami Heat.

The Pistons will have some reinforcements on the way with a few players returning from injury, so that should help their starting lineup that has been a bit over-strained the last couple games.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12.5 per DraftKings SportsBook

Projected Lineups

Miami Heat (45-24)

Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Cory Joseph, Rodney McGruder, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Question of the Day

Do you believe in positive momentum heading into the offseason? Would you rather the Pistons keep winning and carry positive momentum into the offseason, or get the tank back on track over the last month and a half of the season?