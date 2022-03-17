Pistons vs. Magic GameThread: GameTime, TV, Odds and More

The two worst teams in the NBA, most of their good players out with injury or illness, literally the only game in town. The NBA. It’s faaaantastic.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +3 per DraftKings

From the preview

The Pistons are on the road and are going to be without Jerami Grant (right knee inflammation), and Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson, who have both been sidelined for a bit with various ailments.

They also might be missing star Cade Cunningham who is still battling a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable (as is Rodney McGruder). My gut tells me Cunningham sits out, the starting lineup features Cory Joseph, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers and not much scoring punch. ... The Magic, not to be out-tanked on the injury report, have one-time Piston (sorta) Bol Bol out because of the foot that needed surgery that nixed the deal to Detroit from Denver in the first place. But they will also be missing important players — rookie Jalen Suggs and veteran Jonathan Isaac are out, and Wendell Carter Jr and Chuma Okeke are questionable.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (18-51)

Cory Joseph, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Orlando Magic (18-52)

Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner(???), Mo Bamba