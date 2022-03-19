Pistons vs. Cavs GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham is back! Jerami Grant is back! Saddiq Bey’s first game after scoring a career-high 51 points against the Orlando Magic! The Cleveland Cavaliers are always fun to watch! Evan Mobley vs. Cunningham! What is not to love about tonight’s game? It is the first of the last dozen contests for the Detroit Pistons as the season winds down and the team looks to end the year on a strong note.
Game Vitals
When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Rocket mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra
Odds: Pistons +6.5 per Draft Kings
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (19-51)
Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
Cleveland Cavaliers (40-30)
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markanen, Evan Mobley
