Pistons vs. Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Both squads are playing their B and C teams, and I’m not sure if it’s going to make for watchable basketball. The Detroit Pistons look like they might rest Jerami Grant and Cory Joseph, and will likely be without Kelly Olynyk. That means that if for some reason Rodney McGruder doesn’t suit up then the oldest player to see the floor for Detroit would be two-way rookie Jamorko Pickett (24). The Portland Trail Blazers have an even more significantly depleted roster but even the fringe guys they are trotting out are on the older side. Ben McLemore and Kirs Dunn could see minutes and Josh Hart (26) is a mainstay.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -7.5 per Draft Kings

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (19-52)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart

Portland Trail Blazers (26-44)

Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford, CJ Elleby

