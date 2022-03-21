Pistons vs. Blazers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Both squads are playing their B and C teams, and I’m not sure if it’s going to make for watchable basketball. The Detroit Pistons look like they might rest Jerami Grant and Cory Joseph, and will likely be without Kelly Olynyk. That means that if for some reason Rodney McGruder doesn’t suit up then the oldest player to see the floor for Detroit would be two-way rookie Jamorko Pickett (24). The Portland Trail Blazers have an even more significantly depleted roster but even the fringe guys they are trotting out are on the older side. Ben McLemore and Kirs Dunn could see minutes and Josh Hart (26) is a mainstay.
Game Vitals
When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons -7.5 per Draft Kings
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (19-52)
Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart
Portland Trail Blazers (26-44)
Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford, CJ Elleby
Pregame Reading
- Report: Blazers to target Jerami Grant this offseason, could trade Pelicans pick to Detroit — Detroit Bad Boys
- Beard: Young pieces are forming foundation for Pistons — Detroit News
- Pistons mailbag: 2022 NBA Draft prospects, Marvin Bagley III’s future and potential offseason trades — The Athletic
- Ranking Chet Holmgren’s best NBA landing spots — The Athletic
Loading comments...