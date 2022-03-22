The Pistons Pulse: Bey drops 51, Casey gets win #100, and March Madness Begins

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode talking about the biggest storylines from the past weeks slate of games including Dwane Casey getting win #100 with the Pistons and Saddiq Bey drops 51 on the Magic. In segment 2, the guys dive deeper into some of their favorite Pistons quotes for the week. Those included come from Bey, Isaiah Livers, Coach Casey, and Omari’s interview with Dave Bing. They finish off the episode taking a look at the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament from a Pistons Draft perspective.

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

