Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are coming off the worst (or best?) loss of their season after stumbling to a 119-115 L at the hands of the completely undermanned Portland Trail Blazers team. The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have won five of their past seven, but are on the second night of a back-to-back. We shall see if they have enough strength and stamina in their legs to make quick work of the Pistons. Detroit has 10 games left. It’s hard to predict wins and losses, but the next three — against the Hawks, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks — are worth paying particular attention for the committed fan interested in where lottery balls might land. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA. But a few wins could change that equation.

Game Vitals

When: 7 pm EST

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5 per Draft Kings

Projected Lineups

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart