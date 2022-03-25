Pistons vs. Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Is there much to fear in Kristaps Porzingis? Sure, he flamed out pretty spectacularly as the sidekick to Luka Doncic, but that doesn’t mean the dude can’t score. He just can’t stay healthy, can’t defend and can’t accept a secondary role (or so it seems). That won’t be a problem during this final stretch of games for the Washington Wizards, and it won’t be an issue as he faces the Detroit Pistons.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis represents a size mismatch for Detroit, who will rely on undersized big men like Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III and Kelly Olynyk to try and slow him down. The Wizards have only won one game in their past nine, but in that one victory Kristaps scored 27 points and got to the line 10 times. We won’t mention that he also only grabbed three boards ... Anyway, Detroit is going to have its hands full tonight. We will see if they are up to the challenge.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -2.5

Projected Lineups

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Washington Wizards (30-42)

Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis