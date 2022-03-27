 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The last matinee

By Sean Corp
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons appear to have officially entered the race to the bottom along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. The bottom of the standings are tight and the incentive to lose is great. So the Pistons are holding out players and trying/not trying to lose. The Knicks are definitely trying to win, they just don't appear to be doing much of it.

Game Vitals

When: 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Knicks -4.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (20-54)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart

New York Knicks (32-42)

Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims

