DBB Podcast: Tank Week

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 20-54 Detroit Pistons. It’s Tank Week, so Ben Gulker and I talk about how many games the Pistons can afford to win the rest of the season (Spoiler: Not That Many!), why we WANT Cade Cunningham to win Rookie of the Year but won’t be mad if he doesn’t, give our belated thoughts on Saddiq Bey’s 51-point explosion against the Orlando Magic, and talk about Hamidou Diallo’s season-ending injury.

Thanks for listening, y’all. As always, enjoy the podcast: