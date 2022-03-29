The Pistons Pulse: Cade’s BAD Whistle, MBIII Plays well, #MarchMadness Continues, and MAILBAG Questions

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode talking about Saddiq Bey breaking the Pistons single season 3-point record, Cade’s scoring 1,000 points while getting NO calls, and the success found by Marvin Bagley III. Weekend #2 of March Madness still included most of the names at the top of the draft. We continue to dive into what we saw from the likes of Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, and MORE! The episode concludes bringing back our all mailbag segment, “The And One”, where we answer three questions submitted via twitter.

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports