Pistons vs. Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Brooklyn Nets are a scant three games above .500 and are just 7-7 in their past 14 games. They are a poor rebounding team and turn the ball over way too much. They also struggle to get stops when they matter most. That doesn’t mean they’ll have any difficulty with the Detroit Pistons tonight, but this season wasn’t about beating bad teams. It was about winning a championship behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. James Harden didn’t work out, sure, but you shouldn’t be struggling like this when you have two offensive forces like KD and Kyrie.

A bright spot of sorts has been trade throw-in Andre Drummond, who is playing the best basketball of his career with the Nets. He’s shooting a career-high 62.5% and still grabbing more than 15 rebounds per 36 minutes. Always fun to compete against old friends like Drummond and Bruce Brown.

Blake Griffin still exists, too, I guess. But he’s been a healthy scratch in eight of Brooklyn’s previous 12 games and only played 42 minutes total in the four games he did appear in.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Nets -13.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (20-55)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart

Brooklyn Nets (39-36)

Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond