Pistons vs. Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

There’s just something about the Detroit Pistons and their need to show up big in contests against the Toronto Raptors, Dwane Casey’s former employer. The Pistons are already 2-0 against the Raptors this season, which doesn’t sound special until you realize Detroit only has 15 wins all year. In last year’s 20-win campaign, they were 3-0 against a much better Toronto team. Tonight’s they go for the sixth straight win.

The Pistons always have a shot, for some reason, against these Raptors, but Toronto is again missing Fred VanVleet with a knee issue and OG Anunoby who is going to be sidelined for two weeks with a fractured finger.

There will also be a little excitement because it pits two of the year’s top rookies — Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes — against one another. In those two games, Cunningham is averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Barnes is averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5

Projected Lineups

Toronto Raptors (34-27)

Malachi Flynn, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch

Detroit Pistons (15-47)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart