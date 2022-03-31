Pistons vs. Sixers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of two demoralizing losses against the two bellwethers in the NBA. The new-look Philly squad led by MVP candidate Joel Embiid and James Harden had contests against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and the best team so far this season in the Phoenix Suns. They lost to the Suns because James Harden was a no-show and nobody could slow down Devin Booker. They lost to the Bucks because the supporting cast is now so depleted, nobody could help Harden and Embiid eke out a win. Oh, and Giannis went for a casual 40 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

The Sixers are looking to feast on easier prey today and the Detroit Pistons are looking to play spoiler. Cade Cunningham injured his tailbone against the Brooklyn Nets, but he managed to tie a career-high with 34 points including 29 in the second half. A few more performances like that against marquee teams and Cade might have a sliver of a chance of actually getting into the Rookie of the Year race alongside Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes.

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra Odds: Pistons +10 per Draft Kings

Detroit Pistons (20-56)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29)

Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Maatisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid