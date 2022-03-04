Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Indiana Pacers are not in a good place, at least as far as this season is concerned. Despite still having some decent talent on the roster (I’m sure they are still thanking the Kings everyday for Tyrese Haliburton), they have lost 9 of their past 12 games. They are, however, coming off a ... thrilling(?) victory over the Orlando Magic in overtime.

Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton is averaging 20.4 points and 9.6 assists. Oh, and he’s also only 21 years old. Fellow newcomer Buddy Hield is also enjoying the Pacers life with 20.6 points per game since coming over from the Kings. The problem is once you get past those two and Malcolm Brogdon, it’s pretty much a wasteland. There is a whole lot of Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson going on.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra

Odds: Pistons (+3), O/U 231.5, Pistons +130 Moneyline

Projected Lineups

Indiana Pacers (22-42)

Malcom Brogdon, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

Detroit Pistons (16-47)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart