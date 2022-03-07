DBB Podcast: 2022 NBA Draft Prep with @MavsDraft

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 17-47 Detroit Pistons. And actually it’s good that the Pistons are 17-47, because this week Ben Gulker and I bring on Richard Stayman aka @MavsDraft to talk about the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft class, and how they fit next to Cade Cunningham on the Detroit Pistons.

We obviously go over the prospects at the top of the draft, but I was also surprised to hear Richard’s thoughts about the guys outside of the top tier - Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray, and A.J. Griffin in particular.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: