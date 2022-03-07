Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Game Vitals
When: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 pm EST
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +7.5
From the Game Preview
It’s not impossible for Cade to break out in a big way like Young did as a sophomore.
But, again, the perils of experiencing success quickly in a rebuild is that you can lose sight of the future in hopes of chasing current success. The Hawks should be a lot better than they are right now. Collins is a really good scorer, Young is obviously great, Onyeka Okongwu and De’Andre Hunter are productive as hell when healthy, and the duo of Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanović is a really solid pair of guards.
But they just haven’t clicked for whatever reason, and this is the group they’re married to.
Projected Lineups
Atlanta Hawks (31-32)
Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela
Detroit Pistons (17-47)
Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
