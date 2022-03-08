The Pistons Pulse: The Pistons’ NBA Draft board, Detroit’s winning ways and Omari and Bryce go ‘One on One’

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode talking about the recent wins (and competitive losses) we have seen from the Detroit Pistons and what that means for a guy like Saddiq Bey and head coach Dwane Casey. After giving their individual top 5 Big Board last week, they discuss what they think the Pistons Big Board looks like and how those players fit with the current roster. To finish off the episode they bring a new segment called “One on One”. This week Bryce Simon (MotorCityHoops) details his 2 experiences playing in March Madness with Selection Sunday less than a week away.

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

