Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Cade Cunningham scored 28 points and dished 10 assists in an overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It was just the latest in a string of strong performances for the No. 1 overall pick. What can he do for a follow-up? It won’t be easy as the Detroit Pistons are down Isaiah Stewart and likely Killian Hayes, but he is facing a struggling Chicago Bulls team that has lost five straight and will be missing some key pieces itself.

The Pistons are on a three-game win streak, but beating the likes of the Hawks, Pacers and Raptors is only going to do so much to move the needle in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Could a win against the Bulls, even while they’re struggling, force people to take notice of what Cunningham is doing on the floor?

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5 per Draft Kings Sports Book

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (18-47)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk

Chicago Bulls (39-26)

Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic