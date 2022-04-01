Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odd, and More

The Detroit Pistons are about to see what tanking really is all about from the masters of the practice -- the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit is without Cory Joseph, Marvin Bagley III and Kelly Olynyk. That is in addition to the already absent Jerami Grant and Hamidou Diallo.

TheThunder are without ... everyone? Check out the injury report and then try and guess who could be in the lineup.

Thunder v Pistons injury report for tonight pic.twitter.com/1kcFITIhzR — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) April 1, 2022

Game Vitals

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK

When: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons (-4.5)

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (21-56):

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54):

Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Aaron Wiggins, Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby