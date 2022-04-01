 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odd, and More

Cade's in so does that mean a win is assured against tanking Thunder?

By Sean Corp
2022 NBA All-Star - Portraits Photo by Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are about to see what tanking really is all about from the masters of the practice -- the Oklahoma City Thunder. Detroit is without Cory Joseph, Marvin Bagley III and Kelly Olynyk. That is in addition to the already absent Jerami Grant and Hamidou Diallo.

TheThunder are without ... everyone? Check out the injury report and then try and guess who could be in the lineup.

Game Vitals

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK
When: Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons (-4.5)

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (21-56):

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-54):

Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Aaron Wiggins, Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby

