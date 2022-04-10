Pistons vs. Sixers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The season seems like it’s going to end with a thud for the Detroit Pistons. Cade Cunningham is out tonight with a hip injury. The rookie’s season ends along with those who have been out lately — Jerami Grant, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Cory Joseph. The Sixers are also going to use tonight’s game to rest stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The Pistons have no incentive to win tonight’s road game. A loss means they maximize the odds of landing a top-3 pick (40.1%). The most likely scenario, in the era of flatter lottery odds, would be that they pick sixth (26%). A win and a Thunder loss means they would fall to the fourth-worst record in the league. That would leave their odds for a top-3 pick at 36.6%, an 11.5% chance of staying at four, and a 51.9% chance of picking fifth, sixth, or seventh.

Luckily, even without their stars the Sixers likely want to win. If they win, they play the struggling Chicago Bulls instead of the surging Toronto Raptors. Also, if they play the Raptors, defensive stopper Mattise Thybulle would be ineligible to play in Toronto.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 76ers

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5 per Draft Kings

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (23-58)

Killian Hayes, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Philadelphia 76ers (50-31)

Tyrese Maxey, Frukan Korkmaz, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed