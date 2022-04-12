The Pistons Pulse: David Aldridge joins to Recap the Pistons ‘21-22 Season & Preview their Off-Season

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode with The Pistons Pulse first guest, David Aldridge, to recap the Pistons season including personnel, coaching staff, and the front office. They then get Aldridge’s perspective on what is store for the Pistons moving forward in what has the makings to be an exciting off season! They finish off the episode with their biggest takeaways from the Pistons Monday exit interviews.

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

