The Pistons Pulse: Jeremy Woo, NBA Draft Analyst for Sports Illustrated, and Pistons Seasons Awards

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce are joined this week by Jeremy Woo, NBA Draft Analyst for Sports Illustrated. In segment 1 we take a deeper dive into the strengths and weaknesses of the top 4 prospects in this class. Jeremy stays with us for segment 2 where we talk about players in the 5-7 range, backend of the lottery, AND some 2nd round prospects. Finally, Omari and Bryce finish the episode giving their 2021-2022 Detroit Pistons season awards! Let us know who you would have winning each category!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

