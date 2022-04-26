The Pistons Pulse: Did Cade Cunningham get robbed? Plus, our first NBA lottery mock draft

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode discussing Cade Cunningham finishing 3rd in the NBA ROTY voting. They then go full NBA Draft this week with a “live” Mock Draft. They start segment 2 doing ONE spin of the tankathon lottery wheel and then using that order for their draft. They take turns making selections and Wes joins in on the fun with his instant draft grades and analysis. Where do the Pistons land and who do they select? Who gets the #1 overall pick? Where does Shaeden Sharpe go?

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

