Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons appear solidly in the third spot among the league’s worst records, but if there was ever a game that it would be beneficial to lose, it’s today’s midday tilt against the Indiana Pacers. Courtesy of two consecutive wins, the Pistons are 22-56, two games back from the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets who sport 20-58 marks at the bottom of the standings. The freefalling Pacers, losers of six in a row, are 25-53. A Pistons loss likely means they will finish with one of the four worst records in the league. A win and it means they could get leapfrogged by the Pacers in a quest for lottery balls.

— excerpt of the game preview

Game Vitals

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra

Odds: Pistons +2.5 per Draft Kings

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (22-56)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Indiana Pacers (25-53)

Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze