Pistons vs. Pacers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons appear solidly in the third spot among the league’s worst records, but if there was ever a game that it would be beneficial to lose, it’s today’s midday tilt against the Indiana Pacers. Courtesy of two consecutive wins, the Pistons are 22-56, two games back from the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets who sport 20-58 marks at the bottom of the standings. The freefalling Pacers, losers of six in a row, are 25-53. A Pistons loss likely means they will finish with one of the four worst records in the league. A win and it means they could get leapfrogged by the Pacers in a quest for lottery balls.
Game Vitals
When: 5 p.m. ET
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit Extra
Odds: Pistons +2.5 per Draft Kings
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (22-56)
Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart
Indiana Pacers (25-53)
Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze
