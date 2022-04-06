Pistons vs. Mavericks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have something to play for, and the Detroit Pistons are looking for their fourth win in a row. And while Detroit is going to give maximum effort, with things really gelling since the All-Star Break, they are still going to rely on their young players as they close out the season.

Cade Cunningham is likely to play, but the following players are ruled out: Kelly Olynyk, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Luka Garza. That means the oldest player to see the floor for the Pistons will be two-way player Braxton Key.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5 per Draft Kings

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (23-56)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Dallas Mavericks (49-30)

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell