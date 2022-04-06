 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pistons vs. Mavericks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Luka Doncic visits Detroit for the first time

By Sean Corp
/ new
Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have something to play for, and the Detroit Pistons are looking for their fourth win in a row. And while Detroit is going to give maximum effort, with things really gelling since the All-Star Break, they are still going to rely on their young players as they close out the season.

Cade Cunningham is likely to play, but the following players are ruled out: Kelly Olynyk, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Hamidou Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Luka Garza. That means the oldest player to see the floor for the Pistons will be two-way player Braxton Key.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +8.5 per Draft Kings

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (23-56)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Dallas Mavericks (49-30)

Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

More From Detroit Bad Boys

Loading comments...