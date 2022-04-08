Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

It’s April in the D, however brief it might be that all three of the Detroit Pistons, Tigers and Red Wings share a season together. The Tigers already got the buzz going with a bizarre “wall-off” win against the Chicago White Sox. Tonight, the Pistons look to keep those vibes going with a solid showing against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Game Vitals
When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit / NBA TV
Odds: Pistons +5
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (22-56)
Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart
Milwaukee Bucks (50-30)
Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
Loading comments...