Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

It’s April in the D, however brief it might be that all three of the Detroit Pistons, Tigers and Red Wings share a season together. The Tigers already got the buzz going with a bizarre “wall-off” win against the Chicago White Sox. Tonight, the Pistons look to keep those vibes going with a solid showing against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit / NBA TV

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (22-56)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Milwaukee Bucks (50-30)

Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Pregame Reading