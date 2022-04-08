 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Bucks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The season’s final home game at LCA is tonight

By Sean Corp
It’s April in the D, however brief it might be that all three of the Detroit Pistons, Tigers and Red Wings share a season together. The Tigers already got the buzz going with a bizarre “wall-off” win against the Chicago White Sox. Tonight, the Pistons look to keep those vibes going with a solid showing against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit / NBA TV
Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (22-56)

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Isaiah Stewart

Milwaukee Bucks (50-30)

Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Pregame Reading

