The Pistons Pulse: Final Pistons Lottery Preview & Off-season Trades Mailbag

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode with their final Detroit Pistons NBA Draft Lottery preview ahead of NEXT Tuesday’s lottery results. Who do the guys think the Pistons would and should select at each draft position? AND they make a bet on where the Pistons will land! They finish the episode breaking down and discussing multiple offseason trade ideas that were submitted via Twitter. A big thank you to everyone that participated!

Special Note: The Pistons Pulse will drop WEDNESDAY (not Tuesday) next week so the guys can give their reactions and analysis to the NBA Draft Lottery results.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports