NBA Draft Lottery: Detroit Pistons fall, will pick 5th in NBA Draft

Lightning, in fact, doesn’t strike twice. After winning the NBA Draft Lottery a year ago, the Detroit Pistons fell two spots to No. 5. In a draft lacking in a consensus, can’t-miss prospect dropping isn’t the worst thing. But it is unlikely the Pistons will take one of the intriguing big men with huge boom or bust potential.

So get the thoughts of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero out of your mind. Start thinking at the wing. Does a young Shaedon Sharpe make sense? The two-way potential of Bennedict Mathurin? How about the incredibly athletic and even more incredibly divisive Jaden Ivey?

If they think a little bigger, you have to imagine that a player like Keegan Murray, Jalen Duren or Tari Eason could be in play.

One thought I just want to throw out since everything is still fresh in my mind — the Portland Trail Blazers are selecting at No. 7. Is that low enough where they would entertain moving it in a play for Jerami Grant? In a hypothetical scenario where they do trade No. 7 yo Detroit, would Troy Weaver do something wild like move both No. 7 and No. 5 to get whatever player he targets as the draft’s best?

Who knows what the future holds, but we have a clearer picture what the next phase of this rebuild is. Now on to examining more game film.