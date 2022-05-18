The Pistons Pulse: Detroit Pistons Fall to #5 in the NBA Draft, What Now?

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce give you their immediate reactions and analysis to Tuesday nights NBA Draft Lottery and where the Pistons landed. What are their one word reactions to the Pistons falling to the #5 pick? Who do the guys think are the best options for Detroit at their draft position? Now that we know where the selection will be, how does it affect the current landscape of the roster? They also look into the lottery results as a whole including the Blazers landing at #7 and a possible Jerami Grant trade. They discuss all of this AND MORE!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

