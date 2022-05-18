DBB Podcast: Fallin’ to Five

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode Ben Gulker and I talk about the Detroit Pistons’ disappointing NBA Draft Lottery results. The Pistons, with the third-best odds, fell two slots to the fifth overall pick; Ben and I try to find the silver lining, run through a quick mock draft, and talk about the eyebrow-raising DeAndre Ayton situation in Phoenix. Could Ayton be more obtainable than we thought?

