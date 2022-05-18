NBA Draft Lottery: Pistons 1 lotto ball from No. 1 pick

For 10 glorious seconds, George David, the Detroit Pistons assistant general manager and the team’s rep inside the sequestered lottery room, got to dream of the very real possibility of pairing Cade Cunningham with any of the draft’s elite prospects.

The Pistons had struck gold on the first three lottery balls selected in the four-number combo. Out of 1,001 number combinations, the Pistons were one of the last teams to still have a chance at the first overall pick. They just needed the fourth ball to be a 10, 11 or 12 and it would be two consecutive No. 1 picks for Detroit.

Instead it was a 6. Orlando got No. 1 and Detroit was denied. When lottery balls were again pulled for the second, third and fourth picks, the Pistons’ numbers never came up. Instead, they fell to fifth.

Sometimes the lottery gods deliver you Cade Cunningham. And sometimes they seal your fate and put you on the path to obsessively dissecting measurements and game tape from the likes of Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin.

The drama from the draft lottery room is recounted in a new piece from Zach Lowe at ESPN. The piece is full of all the night’s drama and all the lucky charms and bizarre rituals that make up NBA Draft Lottery night.

Lowe writes:

After the prescribed 10 seconds, the fourth ball whizzed up: 6. Agony for Detroit. If that had been a 10, 11, or 12, the Pistons would be celebrating the pairing of Cade Cunningham with their pick among Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, and Paolo Banchero.

He save the best tidbit for last, however, and I’ll excerpt that here: