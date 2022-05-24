The Pistons Pulse: Richard Stayman, @MavsDraft, Joins to talk the Pistons NBA Draft

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce are joined by good friend of the podcast, Richard Stayman (known as @MavsDraft on twitter, a must follow). The guys spend the majority of the episode taking deeper dives into what seems to be the “top 4” players on the Pistons Big Board. Does Richard see a “fit” issue between Cade and Jaden Ivey? A detailed scouting report on the mystery that is Shaedon Sharpe. What are the low, mid and high end outcomes for Keegan Murray? Is Richard as high on Bennedict Mathurin as Bryce? They also get into some 2nd round prospect names for the Pistons and rank the the top 5 players from the past two drafts as prospects.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports