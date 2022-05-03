The Pistons Pulse: Player/Coach Offseason Improvements & Pistons Free Agency Targets

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off the episode going through the roster and coaching staff and giving 1, and only 1, off season skill addition or improvement. What would the guys most like to see Cade Cunningham improve on before next season? What about Hayes, Bey, Grant, and others? They even weigh in on Coach Casey (offense) and Coach Rex Kalamian (defense) and what they would like to see added on both ends of the floor. They then dive into Free Agency for the first time on the podcast and the names that have been “linked”, and some that have not, to the Pistons. Do they like the fit of Jalen Brunson next to Cade Cunningham? What about Collin Sexton? And what contracts would they be comfortable with for every player on the list.

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports