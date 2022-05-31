The Pistons Pulse: Omari’s NBA Draft Combine Takeaways & “Sheed or Sham” Returns

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce start off this week’s episode discussing Omari’s time at the NBA Draft combine and his biggest takeaways for the Detroit Pistons and NBA Draft at large. They then discuss some NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals matchup set between the Warriors and the Celtics. They finish off the episode with a game brought over from the original MCH podcast, Sheed or Sham. Led by producer, Wes Davenport, the guys try to guess the correct “true” (Sheed - Ball Don’t Lie) or “false” (Sham) answer to statements about current Detroit Pistons NBA Draft Profiles!!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

