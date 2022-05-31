Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks a potential Jerami Grant suitor

After a disappointing season, the Atlanta Hawks could be throwing their hat into the Jerami Grant sweepstakes, according to James Edwards III and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Portland has been the team most attached to Jerami Grant if DET elects to trade him. But what if POR looks elsewhere?



There is one other team & potential deal that may be enticing.@ChrisKirschner and I discuss what we’ve heard and analyze (sub for $1)https://t.co/mXDvWZ3Ofe — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) May 31, 2022

In the article, they discuss some framework of a potential Jerami-Grant-to-Atlanta trade, as well as outline how realistic the interest is. According to Kirschner, the Hawks were interested in a potential Grant trade at some point last season, but their interest waned as the trade deadline approached.

However, the Hawks have renewed interest in Grant as we approach the offseason, after they lost in 5 games to the Miami Heat in the 1st round of the playoffs. After making the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the way the season ended disappointed the Hawks, and they are looking to make changes.

The framework discussed for Grant was Bogdan Bogdanovic or Danillo Gallinari and pick 16 for Grant. Gallinari has only $5 million guaranteed on his contract for next year; with a June 29 trigger date. They mentioned how this could add cap space for the Pistons; in my opinion, the only reason you take on Gallinari is if you want to keep him, which I don’t think the Pistons would be interested in at his current contract

Bogdan Bogdanovic and 16th pick, while maybe a bit underwhelming, would add a shooter to the Pistons and a mid-round pick. Bogdanovic reportedly has a knee issue he needs to get worked out this offseason, so you would have to make sure that is in the clear before considering it. It isn’t a blow-your-socks-off trade, especially since the Pistons are reportedly trying to hold out and see if Portland will dangle the 7th pick for Grant, but it is at least a 1st round pick and a useful player.

The Pistons are about 50-50 on trading Grant and could ultimately just keep him and extend him if they don’t get any offers they like. Edwards says an extension could be 4 years and $112 million, which is a lot of money for Jerami Grant. I wouldn’t hate this trade, but I feel like the Pistons could get something better for Grant. However, if the alternative is paying Grant that much money, I would probably take the trade.

What are your thoughts on this rumor? Is there another realistic trade offer you would rather explore with the Hawks?