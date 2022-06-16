5 Things to Buy for a Detroit Pistons Fan

In just a few days the newest member of the Detroit Pistons will don the team cap and walk on the stage at the 2022 NBA Draft. Who it might be is hotly debated, but we can all agree there is just something special about seeing someone wearing the classic red, white and blue (and chrome) team logo for the very first time while the team name and logo and projected on giant screens behind them.

After a decade out in the wilderness, things finally seem to be turning around for the Pistons. With Cade Cunningham leading the way, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes continuing to grow and hopefully this new addition becoming a new part of the core, things are looking up for Detroit.

Which means it’s a great time to stock your office, den or bar with new gear to show off your Pistons pride.

Here are five Pistons items you can buy online via Target that would be perfect for the Pistons fan, especially with Father’s Day coming right around the corner.

1. NBA Detroit Pistons Premium Cornhole Board Vintage Version

I wanted to start off with this premium cornhole set because, frankly, it’s really hard to find a decent team-branded set of boards. When I bought my new house in the height of the pandemic one of the ways I wanted to christen the new yard was to finally get my own set of cornhole boards, and I was searching everywhere online for something that wasn’t outdated, hideous or both.

The set offered at Target has the updated team logos, which is surprisingly rare, and a good looking decal covering the surface.

Buy the NBA Detroit Pistons Premium Cornhole Board Vintage Version

2. NBA Detroit Pistons 3’ x 5’ Banner Flag

If cornhole is not your thing or just digging a little too deep into your wallet, a clean looking banner flag might do the trick. This is specifically an item I’ve been thinking about getting so that I can have something Pistons-related in the background if and when I ever get around to launching that new podcast that would also be available via YouTube. Someday ...

Buy NBA Detroit Pistons 3’ x 5’ Banner Flag

3. Trends International NBA Detroit Pistons - Champions 13 Framed Wall Poster Prints

If you want to celebrate the Pistons’ three NBA Championships you could get this framed poster. The poster uses the logo from the last time the Pistons won it all in 2004, which, while not being my favorite logo (far from it), it does at least bring back those Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince vibes.

Buy Trends International NBA Detroit Pistons - Champions 13 Framed Wall Poster Prints

4. NBA Detroit Pistons Team Logo Wall Clock

You can get a stylish illuminated team logo wall clock featuring with the 2004-era logo or the modern logo with the chrome trim. Again, this would be a nice feature if you’re a Pistons content creator looking for some background punch, or you’re just a normal sane person looking for some accent piece for your den or bar area.

Buy NBA Detroit Pistons Team Logo Wall Clock

5. NBA 18oz MVP Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler

Can you have too many tumblers? Judging by my cupboard, the answer is no. Per the website, “the “MVP” is an 18oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler. Designed to Lock in Cold for Cold Beverages and Heat for Hot Beverages, the 18/8 Stainless Steel Construction is the highest quality available. Complete with High Definition Metallic Graphics & a High Quality Metal Emblem. Available in your favorite Officially Licensed NBA team.”

NBA 18oz MVP Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler