2022 NBA Draft Live Show: Join your favorite DBB writers for Thursday night’s livestream

Join members of the Detroit Bad Boys staff on Thursday Night for their NBA Draft Live Show, which is a must watch for any and all Detroit Pistons fans.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the NBA Draft The show at 8 p.m. ET. The crew will discuss some Pistons pre-draft talk and predictions for players around the NBA.

In the meantime, we’ve got three things for you to ponder in the lead-up to Draft Night.

1. Will Detroit look to trade up a position in pursuit of Ivey?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the Sacramento Kings are open to the idea of trading the fourth overall selection, with multiple teams are interested in the sophomore guard out of Purdue. While Ivey’s fit with Cade isn’t perfect, the explosive guard provides an array of complimentary skills which could mould a dynamic 1-2 punch in the Pistons backcourt.

With a host of teams interested in moving up to number four, the question becomes; how much are Detroit willing to offer for the chance at Ivey? In a draft that doesn’t appear to have an A1-type superstar, is it worth giving up your best trade asset in Jerami Grant, along with the fifth overall selection? I guess we’ll find out.

2. Swing for the fences or play it safe?

While it seems that Jaden Ivey remains atop the Detroit big board, if the draft order stands pat, it remains to be seen what draft philosophy Troy Weaver will adapt for Thursday nights event. There are seemingly 4-5 players who could be taken fifth overall without surprise.

We have seen the Pistons general manager make some bold decisions in free agency however, aside from the Isaiah Stewart pick in 2020, Weaver has generally selected players around their mocked position in the first round. The difference in prior years decision making process was that Detroit were aiming to be conference bottom dwellers. Heading into the upcoming season, it’s safe to assume the fanbase and ownership are expecting more consistent, competitive basketball.

Hence, this could be the last time Detroit are able to nab a player in the top-5. With this in mind, we could see Weaver and company take a risk on a high upside guy in Shaedon Sharpe. Or, do they focus on a more win-now, plug and play prospect in Iowa’s Keegan Murray. Bennedict Mathurin, has recently been slated to Detroit in various mock drafts on the internet. The recently turned 20 year-old, sits in the middle of the risk vs safety ledger, offering multiple skills as an offensive player day-one in the NBA. While, also having his fair share of improvements areas.

Comment below who you would want Detroit to take with the fifth overall pick (sans Ivey).

3. Could Jerami Grant finally be on the move?

After months upon months of speculation, we may actually see veteran wing, Jerami Grant dealt on Thursday night. Grant has been the topic of trade conversations around the league since proving his value as a scoring option in his inaugural season with Detroit. The three teams which have been linked to Detroit recently include the; Portland Trailblazers, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.

The most desirable outcome for Pistons fans has revolved around a deal that would send Grant to the Blazers for the seventh overall selection in return.

However, in recent weeks Portland has shifted it’s focus to the 24-year-old Toronto Raptor’s wing; OG Anunoby. If Detroit are to acquire the seventh pick, it will be because the Blazer’s elected to pursue option B or C.

The Hawks package was discussed at length by Laz Jackson and Ben Gulker recently on the DBB flagship podcast. The framework of a potential deal included sending Grant to Atlanta, for Bogan Bogdonavic and the 16th overall pick.

In what promises to be an incredibly fun night, be sure to tune in from 7:00pm EST this Thursday night as the DBB panel breakdown each transaction as it happens live!