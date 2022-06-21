The Pistons Pulse: Full Pistons NBA Draft Primer w/Consensus Mock Draft

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce give a complete Pistons and NBA draft primer before the real thing on Thursday night. They begin the episode discussing the prospects that have “reportedly” worked out for Detroit and how Troy Weaver seems to keep that information “closer to the vest” than other organizations. We also go through a handful of scenarios for the Pistons at #5 and the percentage chance each of the prospects is available when Detroit is on the clock. They then present and detail their “The Pistons Pulse Consensus Mock Draft” where Omari, Bryce, and Wes went through every selection in the lottery pick by pick. Listen in to see who they chose at #1, for the Pistons at #5, and the rest of the top 14 picks.

FUTURE EPISODES NOTE: REMINDER that we will be dropping an episode first thing Friday morning with our instant thoughts and analysis on the draft from Thursday night!!!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

