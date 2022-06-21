Kellen Voss of Maize N Brew sat down with me recently to discuss the guys from the 2021-22 Michigan Wolverine’s Basketball team and their chances of being drafted in Thursday’s NBA Draft. We discuss Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate, and Eli Brooks. We also talk about who we would like to see the Detroit Pistons draft with the fifth overall pick, potential Jerami Grant trades, and touch a little on Big Ten Basketball here and there.

Make sure to follow Kellen on Twitter if you don’t already and read all the great content they have on U of M over at Maize N Brew to support our SB Nation brethren. I had a blast choppin it up with Kellen here about my Wolverines and hope you guys do too! Let us know in the comments if you would love to see more interviews or SB Nation collabos like this in the future and make sure to give the YouTube video a like and leave a comment there too! Go Blue and here’s to hoping Draft Night for the Pistons ends up supercharging the MotorCade!