The Pistons Pulse: Troy Weaver wins the 2022 NBA Draft with Ivey/Duren

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and Bryce stay up late Thursday night after the conclusion of the NBA Draft to bring you their instant recap and reactions to the 2022 NBA Draft for the Detroit Pistons. Troy Weaver got to start off the night with a bang as the Kings took Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey fell to the Pistons at #5. The night continued 8 picks later as some light was shed on the Jerami Grant trade from Wednesday night that helped land Memphis big man, Jalen Duren. Tune into this episode of The Pistons Pulse to get the guys thoughts, analysis, and opinions from immediately after the Draft!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports